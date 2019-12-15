Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir clinched her first U-15 women’s singles title at the U-17 & U-15 Asia Junior Championships after outshining compatriot Tara Shah in the finals in Surabaya on Sunday.

In an all-India summit clash, both young shuttlers put up a tough fight before the top-seeded Mir claimed a 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 win.

With the victory, Mir bagged gold while Shah claimed silver medal as both the girls bettered their performances from last edition, where they had reached the quarter-final stage in Myanmar. Both the players came into the match having registered easy wins over Japanese opponents in their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

While Mir thrashed Sora Ishioka 21-16 21-11, Shah beat Kazune Iwato 21-18 21-14 to set up a summit clash. It was Pune’s Shah who dominated the initial stages before Mir made a comeback from being a game down in a hard-fought match which lasted 55 minutes. Shah won the first set 21-17 and was looking good to cause the major upset in the tournament.

However, Mir quickly regained the momentum and won the second set easily. Mir went on to claim the third game as well and pocketed the match.