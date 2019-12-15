A factory owner in Meerut has alleged assault by former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar, police said on Sunday. The incident allegedly took place in Multan Nagar around 3 pm on Saturday when Deepak Sharma was picking up his six-year-old son from a school bus, said the police.

Sharma, who runs a sculpture factory, told police that the former pacer was in his car when he was bringing down his son from the bus due to which the road was blocked, resulting in an argument between them.

Sharma alleged that Kumar assaulted him, pushed his son and also got into a scuffle with the former’s father Jitendra Sharma. The factory owner and his son allegedly suffered injuries during the incident.

Transport Nagar police in-charge Dinesh Chandra said a case has not been registered against Kumar as investigation into the complaint is on.

(with PTI inputs)