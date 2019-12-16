In a blockbuster fixture, thirteen-time winners Real Madrid were drawn against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 draw in Nyon on Monday.

Meanwhile, defending champions and current Premier League leaders Liverpool have been handed a tie against Atletico Madrid.

The draw has dished out tough tests for the English teams with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea set to face Bayern Munich in the last 16.

However, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur were handed a relatively easier draw having been pitted against Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig.

Barcelona face tricky opposition in Serie A’s Napoli who recently replaced manager Carlo Ancelotti with Genaro Gattusso. French champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on Borussia Dortmund while Italian champions Juventus have been drawn against Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

The other La Liga side Valencia will face Champions League debutants Atalanta in what promises to be a an intriguing contest.

The round-of-16 first-leg fixtures are scheduled to take place on February 18-19 and February 25-26. The second-leg fixtures begin on March 10-11, and the final round of 16 games will take place on March 17-18.