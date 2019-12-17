Harry Maguire believes Manchester United are lucky to have “special talent” Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored his seventh goal of the season to rescue a point against Everton.

With the club celebrating reaching 4,000 consecutive matches featuring a youth product in their squad, the exciting 18-year-old came off the bench to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Greenwood has long been touted as a future United star and underlined his potential with a fine finish, fresh from hitting two goals in a man of-the-match display against AZ Alkmaar in Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

“It’s a great finish again,” said Maguire. “I think it’s pretty similar to his goal in midweek, to be honest. He’s a special talent, he’s a young boy, he’s working hard in training.

“He needs to keep his head down, not get carried away and I’m sure he’s going to have a big future for this club and we’re lucky to have him.”

Greenwood’s performance off the bench against Everton was one of few positives on a frustrating afternoon, with United failing to build on impressive Premier League wins against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Victor Lindelof’s own goal gave Duncan Ferguson’s side the lead and infuriated Maguire, who could not understand why VAR gave the opener the green light after Dominic Calvert-Lewin caught David de Gea as the corner came in.

Pushed on Everton’s goal, Maguire told MUTV: “Quite simply, I’ve watched it back, it’s a foul. It is frustrating.

“Nowadays, you can’t impede the goalkeepers. When I am going up for a corner, I know I can’t jump above the goalkeeper and make contact with him unless I’m making contact with the ball at the same time.”

“Then you see their player has charged in, he’s made contact with David, he hasn’t made contact with the ball. It should be a foul.”

The draw leaves United in sixth place in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.