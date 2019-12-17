Australia’s Test sensation Marnus Labuschagne is all set to make his one-day international debut after he was named in a 14-man squad for next month’s tour of India.

Australia made seven changes to the squad that played the World Cup with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and injured Jason Behrendorff missing out.

Coach Justin Langer has also decided to rest as assistant coach Andrew MacDonald will take the lead role during the series which includes three ODIs.

“The performance of the top order at home through the T20 series was very strong so we look for that to continue in the Indian ODI series,” national selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We also believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white-ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game.”

Australia have recalled all-rounder Sean Abbott for the first time since 2014 with Ashton Agar also getting a look in. Ashton Turner, Peter Handscomb and Josh Hazlewood come into the group alongside Labuschagne.

“In terms of the bowling group we are sticking with combination that are performing well,” Hohns said. “Adam Zampa and his growing combination with Agar is also something the selectors want to see more of while Lyon remains in the one-day squad selection frame.”

David Warner and Steve Smith are part of the squad which will be led by Aaron Finch. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson complete the pace bowling line-up.

Australia will play three ODIs beginning on January 14 in Mumbai followed by second ODI in Rajkot on January 17 and finishing with an ODI in Bengaluru on January 19.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.