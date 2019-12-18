Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali on Wednesday said he will step aside from the role if he is unable to contribute substantially to the team’s cause, candidly admitting his run-drought.

After managing 36 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, the 34-year-old Ali admitted that his batting has not been good enough of late.

“I am going through a bad patch but I am not out of form. I am middling the ball well. It is a matter of one good innings and I know I can get back into form,” Azhar told reporters.

“But yes, if I feel things are not working out for me and I am not contributing to the team, I would prefer to step aside myself,” he added.

Azhar said he wants the return of Test cricket to the country to be a memorable one. Their series is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign sides refused to visit over security fears.

The return of Test cricket to Pakistan last week was something of a washout, with their first encounter badly hit by the weather in Rawalpindi before stuttering to a tame draw.

After 10 years playing away, Azhar said Pakistan desperately wanted to make the most of playing at home.

“We are playing a home series and need to capitalise on that home advantage,” he told reporters. “We want to win this series and make the occasion memorable.”

Despite the Rawalpindi washout, Pakistan gained a psychological edge against the Sri Lankans with Abid Ali and Babar Azam notching hundreds to steer their team to 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 308/6 declared.

It was extra special for Abid, who became the first batsman to follow a one-day debut century – against Australia in Dubai in March this year – with a hundred in his first Test.

Azhar also predicted a close second Test at the National Stadium where Pakistan is playing after more than 10-years.

“In Rawalpindi the weather had a role to play but here I think it is a good balanced Test wicket for bat and ball and I think we will have a good, close game here. Obviously both teams would want to win here,” he said.

Azhar indicated that leg-spinner Yasir Shah would be making a comeback after being dropped for the first Test, but there will still be no place for middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam.

Azhar said he would love to get a big score in Karachi, a lot like former Pakistan captain Younis Khan had done in February 2009.

Playing against Sri Lanka, Younis made a monumental 313 in that Test match, the last at this venue.

“Yes it would be nice to get a big score here like Younis did. But this is cricket and anything can happen. The foremost aim is to try and win this Test match.”

Azhar, who was made Test captain two months ago and saw his team lose 2-0 in Australia, said more respect was being given to domestic performers and that is the reason batsmen such as Abid Ali (who got a hundred in Pindi on his debut) and Fawad were in the squad.

“I think we are now looking at domestic performers closely and if you ask me Abid should have got a chance five years back when it was difficult to get him out. But what happened in the past I can’t talk on that, but at present, we are trying to reward domestic performers.”

Sri Lanka are aiming to spoil Pakistan’s homecoming following a string of strong performances.

Earlier this year, they became the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa (2-0) before drawing 1-1 at home against New Zealand.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said the team is looking to continue their winning ways as part of the World Test championship.

“We look forward to giving good competition to Pakistan, but know that it will be tough to beat them,” he said.

The visitors will be without their pace spearhead Kasun Rajitha, who pulled a hamstring during the Rawalpindi Test and is likely to be replaced by uncapped fast bowler Asitha Fernando.

The Sri Lankans are in third place on the Test championship table with 80 points.

World number one India sit atop the nine-team table with 360 points while Australia are second with 216.

Pakistan – currently sixth – lost 2-0 to Australia recently, but got 20 points from last week’s draw in Rawalpindi.

Launched in August, the championship involves the top nine Test teams in the world.

The top two will contest the final at Lord’s in June 2021.

(With AFP and PTI inputs)