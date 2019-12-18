Indian batsmen went berserk to post a mammoth 387/5 while batting first in the second one-day international against India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Despite Virat Kohli getting out for a duck at a venue where he has scored runs for fun, the rest of the Indian batting line-up stepped up big time. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed centuries during a marathon opening partnership before Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put on an exhibition in the end overs.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss and elected to bowl.

The West Indies, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after their opening win on Sunday, had made two changes to the starting line-up in their bid to take an unbeatable lead.

Fit-again Evin Lewis, who injured his knee while fielding in the deciding match of the Twenty20 series won by India 2-1 in Mumbai, and debutant Khary Pierre come in place of Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh.

India, led by Virat Kohli, had made one change with paceman Shardul Thakur included in the XI in place of Shivam Dube. Kohli admitted he would have chosen to field first but would have been delighted with what he saw from his batsmen despite falling for a rare golden duck at one of his favourite hunting grounds.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the fireworks from the Indian batting lineup in Vizag:

An absolute run fest here in Visakhapatnam as #TeamIndia post a mammoth total of 387/5 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks by Rohit (159), Rahul (102), Shreyas (53), Rishabh (39).#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/rDgLwizYH4 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

✨ Rohit Sharma 159 (138)

✨ KL Rahul 102 (104)

✨ Shreyas Iyer 53 (32)

We all know how good Rohit is. But to me the big plus this series is @RishabhPant17 and @ShreyasIyer15 . Quite like the way the batting is shaping up 👍 #INDvWI — RK (@RK_sports) December 18, 2019

Wow @BCCI wow - what a knock and partnership by @RishabhPant17 and @ShreyasIyer15 just breathtaking. Bring on the @IPL already @DelhiCapitals - well played @ImRo45 and @klrahul11 - a foundation like that was indeed needed — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) December 18, 2019

New Year resolution for ppl to have a year like @ImRo45 Watta player... watta year 2019 for #hitman — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 18, 2019

Rohit sharma simply unstoppable after his ton, can hit almost every ball to boundary.

Probably best ever accelerator game has ever seen — AKki (@CrickPotato) December 18, 2019

Seventh successive year since 2013 that the highest individual score by annIndian in a calendar year is by Rohit Sharma. Looking ominous today #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Y6ht3YDos7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 18, 2019

Best ODI Opener going around. With out any competition. @ImRo45 — .... (@ynakg2) December 18, 2019

Only Rohit Sharma can slightly disappoint you even after scoring 159. #INDvWI — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 18, 2019

387 take that West Indies. Brilliant from India. @ImRo45 @klrahul11 @RishabhPant17 @ShreyasIyer15 all superb. And Rohit makes this his year yet again. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 18, 2019

What a terrific knock by KL Rahul, an injury to Shikhar Dhawan bringing best out of him as an opener. Hope he becomes permanent opener now, Dhawan ain't the same anymore. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 18, 2019

KL Rahul smashes his third ODI century in 102 balls. He’s been a treat to watch today and a few shots he played were mind boggling. Hope these are the signs of the things to come for him as far as his limited overs’ career is concerned.#INDvWI — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) December 18, 2019

Most runs off an over in ODIs for India:



31 - S Iyer/R Pant off R Chase (WI), Vizag, 2019*

28 - S Tendulkar/A Jadeja off C Drum, Hyderabad, 1999

27 - Z Khan/A Agarkar off H Olonga, Jodhpur, 2000#INDvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2019

DC have taken over where MI left off #INDvWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 18, 2019

No-pressure Pant is a delight to watch. Maybe this is his role — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2019

24 balls

73 runs



Incredible hitting from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant 🤯 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LCDJOA6HIs — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019

Do not try Rishabh Pant at home#IndvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) December 18, 2019

What one well-made half-century does for your confidence... glorious blitz from Rishabh Pant! #IndvWI — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 18, 2019

All of Rishabh Pant critics right now 🙊#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/kwDArXvcVZ — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) December 18, 2019

6,0,4,6,4,4 against the best bowler in the West Indies team. Rishabh is turning Vizab into a PANThouse!#INDvWI #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/o3w8KbZnTf — Rahul Pandey (@RahulP1617) December 18, 2019