Indian batsmen went berserk to post a mammoth 387/5 while batting first in the second one-day international against India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Despite Virat Kohli getting out for a duck at a venue where he has scored runs for fun, the rest of the Indian batting line-up stepped up big time. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed centuries during a marathon opening partnership before Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put on an exhibition in the end overs.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss and elected to bowl.
The West Indies, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after their opening win on Sunday, had made two changes to the starting line-up in their bid to take an unbeatable lead.
Fit-again Evin Lewis, who injured his knee while fielding in the deciding match of the Twenty20 series won by India 2-1 in Mumbai, and debutant Khary Pierre come in place of Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh.
India, led by Virat Kohli, had made one change with paceman Shardul Thakur included in the XI in place of Shivam Dube. Kohli admitted he would have chosen to field first but would have been delighted with what he saw from his batsmen despite falling for a rare golden duck at one of his favourite hunting grounds.
