Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with a flying header in a Serie A game against Sampdoria on Wednesday. In a crucial game that sent Juventus to the top of the points table after the win, Ronaldo made the header look easy. But Sampdoria coach Claudio Raneri said that it was like Ronaldo was in the air for an hour and half.

“Ronaldo did something you see in the NBA,” Raneri said. “You can only congratulate him and move on.”

Ronaldo met Alex Sandro’s looping cross with an incredible leap and header just before half-time. He was calculated to have jumped 71 centimetres in the air and met with the ball at a height of 2.56 metres.

This was Ronaldo’s 10th goal for Juventus in 14 games this season and five in the last six games.

“I’m really happy with the result... It was a really good goal also because it was the one that won the three points,” said Ronaldo, who earlier in the season was off-form amid injury concerns.

“Like I said before I’d had pain in my knee for around a month, but now I’m OK and now I want to help Juventus win trophies.”

(With AFP inputs)