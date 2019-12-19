India have included fast bowler Navdeep Saini in place of injured Deepak Chahar for the third and final One-Day International against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the replacement on Thursday. The board said that Chahar is suffering from lower back pain. “Deepak [Chahar] felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday,” a BCCI statement said. “The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI.”

Chahar was part of the playing XI in the first two ODIs but has picked up only one wicket. He failed to pick a wicket in the second ODI which India won by 107 runs. West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series before India levelled the series in Visakhapatnam.

Saini has played five T20Is for India having made his debut in August but is yet to make his ODI debut for the country.

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini