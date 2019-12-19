Himachal Pradesh’s Zeena Khitta was crowned the new national champion in the women’s 10m air rifle at the ongoing National Shooting Championships in Bhopal, comfortably finishing ahead of West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh and world No 3 Apurvi Chandela of Rajasthan, who won silver and bronze respectively.

Khitta was fourth in qualifying, but shot a world class 252.2 in the final to top a quality eight-woman field. Ghosh finished with 250.5 while Chandela logged 227.6 to go out in third.

Chandela did team up with Shriyanka Sadangi and Gayatri Pawaskar to win the team gold for ONGC. Ghosh also won a double gold on the day with the individual and team junior titles in air rifle. Among the teams, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal were among states that won two gold medals each.