Even as Sweden players basked in glory of their title triumph after thumping India 4-0 in the final of the U17 women’s tri-nation football tournament, India coach Thomas Dennerby gathered his players around for a short and intense pep talk.

A few dejected faces broke into smiles at the end of it, with the girls chanting ‘India’. They walked back to the dressing room with their heads held high.

“I told them not to be sad and that they are going home with a silver medal. They now know the level of the teams that will arrive here at the Fifa U-17 women’s World Cup next year,” Dennerby said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

India put up a good fight in their first two matches, losing the opener 0-3 against Sweden but bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Thailand.

In the final, the home side were clearly outplayed by Sweden in both attack and defense but Dennerby had plenty of positives to take home.

“The positives are that we are trying to build up. We are not kicking just long balls. Sometimes opponents force us to do that but every time the keeper has the ball, we’re trying to start the build up,” he said.

“We’re still in a phase where we are trying to develop something. If we have to match the pace against Sweden when it comes to the World Cup, we will probably tell the team to play a low line, don’t leave spaces and just go for the counter attacks. Because when it comes to the to the World Cup it’s all about taking points.”

Passing needs to improve

The Swede downplayed the fatigue factor as reason for his team’s lopsided defeat as Sweden had two extra days to prepare for the final.

He maintained that his players had been taking his ideas better but lacked sharpness in their decision making.

The build up from Indian midfielders, in particular, has been sluggish in all three matches, with players guilty of giving the ball away cheaply.

”When we win the ball we also need to find the right first pass. It is crucial because if we work hard and win the ball back. After a weak first pass we start again with trying to win the ball. It takes lot of energy when we go back to hunt the ball, that was a big problem for us today. We gave a lot of balls away and running in defense it takes a lot of energy. Also our pressing needs to be quicker and sharper. We need to improve our passing, the pace of moving [the ball] and decision making,” Dennerby explained.

Sweden coach Par Lagerstrom also waxed lyrical about the Indians but felt the home team didn’t perform to their capacity.

”They’ve got very interesting players with the ball who are skillful. Very good defenders, the captain [Shilky Devi] she’s good, the wingers and attackers. It is really important to have players with high levels of play when you’re building a team. An average will do right but finding those key, successful players..that’s what impressed me the most about this Indian team.

“The difference between the best players and the players who are not there yet will have to change. That, I feel, is the biggest weakness and that’s what has hit them. They didn’t play good as they could do,” he pointed.