Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery from a back injury on track and expects the pacer to feature in India’s upcoming limited-overs home assignment against Sri Lanka or Australia early next year.

Bumrah, who recently bowled at the Indian team’s nets, is nearly back regaining full fitness having recovered from a stress fracture. The former Sri Lanka captain feels the pacer can start playing by January, or latest by February.

Jayawardene said: “It’s good. He [Bumrah] has started training. He was in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) bowling to the Indian players. MI staff is closely monitoring his progress.”

He added, “Hardik [Pandya] is [also] making good progress. [I’m] quite happy. hopefully they will play the Sri Lankan series or may be the Australia series. I am not sure how quickly they will be coming through. It depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January- February, it’s fine.”