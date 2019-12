Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before the Board of Control for Cricket in India ethics officer DK Jain on December 28 to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.

The CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had resigned after getting conflict of interest notice from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta who claimed that the former CAC trio donned multiple cricketing roles.

Earlier this week, Dev and Gaekwad were asked to depose before Jain on December 27 and 28 respectively. Rangaswamy’s hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad’s on December 28.

“Like Kapil and Gaekwad, Rangaswamy too has been called to give clarification,” a BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on December 27.

Dev has already said he won’t be attending the hearing as the CAC is non-existent while Gaekwad will travel to Mumbai to appear in person. It is still not known if Rangaswamy will travel for the hearing next week.

The Dev-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men’s and women’s head coach.

Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Dev had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services. Gaekwad too agreed with Dev’s view on the subject.

Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court’s directions on the matter. As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.