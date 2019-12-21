Former India captain Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scored a double century in an Under-14 Karnataka state inter zonal cricket match.

The Vice-President’s XI skipper scored a 250-ball 201 in the first innings against Dharwad Zone this week. His innings was laced with 22 boundaries.

Samit, who is elder son of batting great Dravid, put up an impressive all-round performance.

The 14-year-old followed his double ton with an unbeaten 94 in the second innings while also taking three wickets for 26 runs. The match ended in a draw.

A right-handed batsman, Samit has been grabbing attention at various competitions in school cricket for a while now.

Samit made headlines in 2015 at the U-12 level cricket in Bengaluru by slamming three half-centuries while playing for his school Mallya Aditi International. All his three fifties came in match-winning causes.

In 2018, the bespectacled teenager scored a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.

Samit had scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School, who had beaten Vivekananda School by a huge 412 runs in KSCA’s BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in 2018.

