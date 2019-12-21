Indian squash player Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu clinched the men’s title while Hana Ramadan of Egypt won the women’s crown in the third leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour in Mumbai on Saturday.

Harinder defeated Tomotaka Endo of Japan 3-0 in a match that lasted for 30 minutes, while Hana beat England’s Lucy Turmel 3-1 in the women’s final.

Squash Rackets Federation of India secretary general Cyrus Poncha said, “I am extremely delighted with the performance of Abhishek Agarwal who was a wild card entry but played very well and made it to the semi-finals. I would also like to congratulate Harinder for his brilliant performance and his first tournament win.”

He added, “This was a very eventful tournament, where all the top seeds lost early and the younger players performed exceptionally well. Not just in India, but even in tournaments abroad, the Indian squash players are setting new benchmarks of success and I am confident that the future of Indian Squash is very bright.”