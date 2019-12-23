Shardul Thakur showed his batting power with a match-winning cameo that saw India clinch the One-Day International series with a four-wicket victory over the West Indies and end the year on a high.

Set a challenging target of 316 in the series-decider on Sunday in Cuttuck, India’s top three – Rohit Sharma (63), KL Rahul (77) and Virat Kohli (85) – were in command of the chase. However, quick wickets saw India almost slip up in the dying moments.

The Indian captain walked back to the pavilion with 30 runs required off 23 balls and the visitors must have sensed a chance. But it was then that Thakur, in the company of a composed Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out), played a cameo that won’t be forgotten soon.

The 28-year-old Mumbai cricketer smashed 17 runs off just six balls to decisively seal the series. His blitzkrieg included a six and four off Sheldon Cottrell’s 10th over which saw 15 runs being conceded. India ultimately won the match with as many as eight balls to spare.

Earlier, he had a poor outing with the ball (1/66) as he was taken to cleaners by Pollard-Pooran duo during the back end of the innings. But his performance with the bat seemed to have made up for it.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the cameo, from praise to some hilarious memes.

India showed they can win in run chases in different ways. Not Virat, not Rohit, in the end it was Jadeja and Shardul that saw India though. What a game! 👏👏👏#INDvsWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 22, 2019

Fantastic effort from Shardul Thakur and Jadeja to hold on to their nerves and take India home. West Indies gave India a real fight and can be very proud of their effort. It was really wonderful to see such a well fought series . #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/o0OcfG0Mqs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2019

a little over a year ago shardul thakur hobbled off on test debut in his second over, and you wondered about his india future....just to come back and do this is a lovely moment for him...#INDvsWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 22, 2019

Boisar is on the Maharastra Gujrath border. Shardul Thakur who hails from Boisar has proved that district boys are used to pressure because of the tough life they lead to succeed in life. Sessions with sports psychologists can't teach you this aspect. Well done Shardul — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) December 22, 2019

From standing in local train's compartment to save travel's expenses to standing with Jadeja on field to save the match for his country; Shardul thakur has come a long way#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/a8CtUnmviL — Subham (@subhsays) December 22, 2019

Shardul Thakur, the finisher India never knew they had.



Look at Virat Kohli, the guy has 5k runs in chases yet he is celebrating with double gusto and energy. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 22, 2019

