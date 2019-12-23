Fifteen years ago on 23rd December, a young man from Ranchi burst on to the cricket scene making his One-Day International debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Back then, it was not quite his skills that drew the attention of everyone but his funky hairstyle and swagger that he carried along with him on the cricket field. Little did one know, that he would someday transform into one of the finest captains Indian cricket has ever produced.

On Monday, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket. His debut, however, was a forgettable one, with him getting out for a duck. He failed to make any impact during that tour but the 2005 home series against Pakistan saw him make a statement and how.

Since then, Dhoni has made his way close to the very top on the the list of Indian cricket legends.

With 17266 runs across all formats for India, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman has been one of country’s most impactful cricketers, leading the Men in Blue to two World Cup titles.

Under Dhoni India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket and he is the only Indian captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies – the World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also led Team India to the number one spot in ICC Rankings in Test and ODIs.

The past few months might not have been the most memorable for Dhoni, with a lack of clarity on his future after a rather forgettable World Cup campaign but that should not take anything away in celebrating his contributions to cricket in India.

With Dhoni completing 15 years for India, there were tributes on Twitter hailing his contribution to Indian cricket:

1⃣5⃣ years ago, we learnt to play the Mahi way! 🤩

This only happens to dhoni #15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/znq3YYjRjz — Ala cunning puram lo (@YashwanthVarm16) December 22, 2019

An Out of Form MS Dhoni is still the third most run getter by an Indian in 2019 that includes a Man of the Series in Aus!! #15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/EgbCxyh0FR — ∆ (@HelicopterShott) December 22, 2019

1️⃣7️⃣2️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ International runs

8️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ Dismissals

3️⃣ IPL's

2️⃣ CLT20's

1️⃣ World T20

1️⃣ Champions Trophy

1️⃣ World Cup



MS Dhoni, the man with the golden touch, completes 15 years in international cricket today

#Onthisday in 2004, MS Dhoni made his international debut.



It wasn't the most memorable outing, but we all know how his career panned out thereafter! #cricket #msdhoni pic.twitter.com/tr2BOkmI2C — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 23, 2019

To be fair @StarSportsIndia my favourite MS Dhoni moment is at @ChennaiIPL . From day one... "my hotel room door will never be closed until I go to sleep (2am) come in at any time for a chat! Local or international"

I wasn't on commentary when Dhoni sealed it with a six. 2nd April 2011. I would've gone something like—धोनी का बल्ला घूमा...इस बार सिर्फ़ वानखेड़े नहीं पूरा देश झूमा। A night to remember. A player to cherish.

This Signature 6 From Mahi Last Till My Death.....



DHONI 🔥🔥🔥....#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/fGOwfQtc9j — ViNaYaK KaViN (@Vinayakkavin1) December 23, 2019

Only die hard MS Dhoni fans can relate to this one!💙😇 #15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/E9lW6hWTlh — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 22, 2019

#OnThisDay, in 2004, MS Dhoni stepped into international cricket for the first time 🙌



Rest we know, as they call 'A Beautiful Chapter to Indian Cricket' 🏏#KorboLorboJeetbo @msdhoni #15yearsOFMSD pic.twitter.com/QjCgAqXlmm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 23, 2019

15 memories: 148 Vizag, 183, 224 Chennai Aus, ofc 2007 Joginder, number 1 in 2009, Win in NZ, comm bank series 2008, 2011 World Cup, CT 2013, run out Bangladesh in 2016 T20, 110 of 199 odi wins as captain, flowing hair, army, CSK and last one still to happen!

"The Captain" #MSDhoni,Whom I admire a lot for his decision making skills & calmness in pressure situations.

Words are out of my reach to define you.#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/U9eYfkePv3 — Senthil✴Juggernaut✴ (@senthil_speaks) December 23, 2019

From Starting his career with a duck,later Surprised whole world by his Batting skill,calmness & captaincy.Taught India what faith is and how to win matches in tough conditions!!

You are and will always continue to be an inspiration.

For the fans, the captains and the players alike. Thank you, MS Dhoni. 🙏



📸: IndiaTimes#15YearsOfDhoni pic.twitter.com/aOoYFAIit5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 23, 2019