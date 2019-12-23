Hosts Punjab progressed to the men’s quarter-finals of the national basketball championship along with Tamil Nadu and Services while Kerala’s women also reached the last-eight stage in Ludhiana on Monday.

In level 1 Group A matches, Punjab outplayed Delhi 84-63 while Utharakhand defeated Haryana 75-63 before losing 57-81 to Karnataka at the Gurunanak Stadium.

In Group B, Services scored a dominating 101-64 win over Rajasthan to confirm their berth in the quarter-finals. In the women’s championship, Indian Railways, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala reached the quarter-finals.

Kerala women beat Tamil Nadu while Maharashtra defeated Delhi. Madhya Pradesh rallied to beat Karnataka.