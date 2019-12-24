Veteran Sania Mirza on Tuesday returned to the Indian Fed Cup team after four years as she was named in the five-member squad, which also features the country’s top singles player Ankita Raina.

Mirza last played the Fed Cup in 2016 and has been out of action since October 2017 as she took a two-year break to start a family. Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568) also figure in the squad. Ranked 180 in the WTA singles chart, Raina is way above her compatriots.

Former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal will be the captain of the side while former Fed Cupper Ankita Bhambri has been named the coach of the side, which will have Sowjanya Bavisetti as the reserve player. Mirza is making a comeback at Hobart International with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world No 38.

Before going on a sabbatical, the 32-year-old won six doubles Grand Slam titles – including three mixed – achieved the No 1 rank, won medals at multi-disciplinary events apart from lifting the year-end WTA Finale title with Swiss great Martina Hingis.