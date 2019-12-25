Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has instructed Jasprit Bumrah to not participate in Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy match against Kerala which began in Surat on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of India.

The premier fast bowler, who has been on the sidelines due to an injury for nearly three months, had bowled in the Indian cricket team’s nets recently and was said to be in no discomfort but was keen to not rush his comeback.

According to the report, Bumrah had a word with Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah who advised him to sit out of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘A’ match against Kerala. The board officials believe the pacer should focus on white ball cricket for now as he has been named in India’s squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Initially, Bumrah was supposed to play for Gujarat against Kerala. The senior selection panel had instructed him to bowl only four to eight overs in a day. But the Gujarat team management felt that it was better for them that a fully fit player was included in the side instead.

Gujarat also felt that it was best for Bumrah to focus on white ball cricket for now and not toil away in a Ranji Trophy match, since the pacer is set to play for India in the limited-over series against Sri Lanka in January.