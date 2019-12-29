Koneru Humpy crowned a fine comeback to the chess scene in 2019 by clinching the 2019 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship in Russia. She becomes only the second Indian to win the rapid world title after Vishwanathan Anand won it in 2017.

The final round of the women’s rapid started with Lei Tingjie alone at the top with 9/11, followed by Tan Zhongyi on 8.5 and no fewer than five players, including Humpy, on eight points.

Humpy needed luck to go her way to help her catch up with Tingjie and then she needed to take advantage of the good fortune. The 32-year-old did that with a gambler’s instinct coming to the fore.

The Rapid format isn’t her favourite but maybe that will change after this.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to her triumph:

Congratulations to the frontrunners of the King Salman Women's Rapid Championship!



🥇GM Humpy Koneru

🥈GM Lei Tingjie

🥉IM Ekaterina Atalikhttps://t.co/LIpnULLni3 #rapidblitz #chess pic.twitter.com/oVnqyDm0zb — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 28, 2019

Congratulations to @koneruhumpy ! A great performance and World Champion of Rapid! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 29, 2019

#KoneruHumpy wins her maiden world title at World Rapid Chess Championship in Moscow. This was her second medal at WRCC. Previously, She won bronze in 2012. Only the second Indian to win the world title after Vishwanathan Anand won it in 2017. #Chess pic.twitter.com/6wbwHr9qeY — Prashant Vangap (@Prash_Royce) December 29, 2019

Congratulationsssss to our very own @koneruhumpy for winning the World Women's Rapid Chess Championship at Russia just now...what a comeback...take a bow...you are a true inspiration for all the Indian Women...



Captured below are the final moments...and a million dollar smile... pic.twitter.com/hjdLEVX2yo — S. VIJAYALAKSHMI (@chessviji) December 28, 2019

India’s Koneru Humpy clinched the women’s rapid title after she beat China’s Lei Tingjie in an Armageddon game in the @FIDE_chess World Rapid Championship.https://t.co/w2gQtUQ6eX pic.twitter.com/B5Hn5zqT9N — All India Chess Federation (@aicfchess) December 29, 2019

Congratulations @koneruhumpy for becoming Women's World Rapid Champion. You showed tremendous nerves in difficult situation by winning on demand and making a perfect comeback. You are an inspiration to all the women and mothers



📷FIDE#Chess #Rapidblitz #WorldChampion #First pic.twitter.com/IKVVbaKcHl — Dibyendu Barua (@DibyenduBarua) December 29, 2019

I’ve seen @koneruhumpy since when I was a 12 yr old and she played the Under-14 national chess championship at #Ahmedabad under the Boys! category & smashed the opposition. The calm look on her face has remained unchanged- 20 years on! @ChessbaseIndia pic.twitter.com/9X0iS4IdNg — Vinith Chezhiyan (@vnvdvc312) December 28, 2019