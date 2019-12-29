Umpire Greg Davidson might just have found his way to the top of many a year-end list for bizarre moments in cricket in 2019.

During a Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Marvel Stadium on Sunday, Davidson produced a moment of hilarity as he changed his decision to give out leg before wicket at the last minute. Renegades’ Rashid Khan thought he had dismissed Beau Webster with a wrong ‘un during the run-chase. The umpire started to raise his finger but scratched his nose instead and then said he thought there were two noises and hence it was not out.

Khan, meanwhile, took his time to realise the decision reversal as he had already started his celebrations.

Here is the incident that happened in the 17th over the Renegades innings:

👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

“That’s the right decision if he changed it. That’s what we want, the right outcome,” said Cameron White, the Strikers cricketer who was mic’d up at the time, although there is not believed to be any confirmation that the batsman actually edged it.

“The old itchy nose, at least he got it right I guess,” White said. “He just said someone told him there was a noise and also that he had a bit of an itchy nose.”

The umpire himself said it was a spur of the moment thing.

“It was one of those things, in the moment, I initially thought it was out but realized there was another noise and changed my decision,” the umpire is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Ultimately, the decision did not play a part in the final result as Khan inspired his side to a 18-run win with a superb all-round display. He picked up 2/15 in his four overs and also produced the moment that turned the match around with a direct hit to dismiss Renegades captain Aaron Finch, who was punished for lethargic running between wickets.