The Delhi and District Cricket Association were involved in another controversy as some of its members came to blows during an Annual General Meeting, prompting Gautam Gambhir to ask the BCCI to dissolve the DDCA.
A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously “passed the resolutions and agendas” but video evidence suggested otherwise. Blows were exchanged and ruling group’s joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition’s Maqsood Alam during the meeting.
Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as “shameful”.
Another DDCA release circulated on Twitter showed the administration gloss over the incident, thanking members for attending the AGM with no mention of the scuffle.
A source quoted by PTI said the AGM was “disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75%” of the members.
The DDCA appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman replacing Badar, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint. It was on Badar’s suggestion, that the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.
“The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched,” the source added.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest DDCA fracas.
With PTI Inputs