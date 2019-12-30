The Delhi and District Cricket Association were involved in another controversy as some of its members came to blows during an Annual General Meeting, prompting Gautam Gambhir to ask the BCCI to dissolve the DDCA.

A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously “passed the resolutions and agendas” but video evidence suggested otherwise. Blows were exchanged and ruling group’s joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition’s Maqsood Alam during the meeting.

Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as “shameful”.

DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

Another DDCA release circulated on Twitter showed the administration gloss over the incident, thanking members for attending the AGM with no mention of the scuffle.

A source quoted by PTI said the AGM was “disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75%” of the members.

The DDCA appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman replacing Badar, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint. It was on Badar’s suggestion, that the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.

“The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched,” the source added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest DDCA fracas.

In 1979 BCCI had dissolved DDCA & had appointed Ad hoc committee to run the activities of the association. I urge the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to appoint a committee under the most experienced Cricket Administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty. Young careers have to be saved. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) December 29, 2019

Actually @BJP4India at its best.



This is two factions of BJP leaders vying for control of the DDCA.



One faction has lost its master and thus the other has become aggressive and is trying to wrest control. https://t.co/os0BV3bBnJ — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) December 29, 2019

Have seen multiple tweets asking for BCCI to dissolve DDCA. Does BCCI have power to dissolve DDCA? It can stop funding DDCA and can disaffiliate DDCA? To my mind, it is the Registrar of Companies who can initiate any action to shut DDCA. #Governance — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) December 30, 2019

Dear @harbhajan_singh and @vikrantgupta73 these guys have been at the helm of DDCA for years. The best times DDCA had was when Justice Mukul Mudgal and Justice Vikramjit Sen were appointed as Administrators who were assisted by @MadanLal1983 Sunil Valson and @GSV1980 https://t.co/zqNPy3QHjz — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) December 30, 2019

With PTI Inputs