Liverpool continued their winning run in the Premier League on Sunday with a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their win, however, was marred by a couple of controversial decisions by the Video Assistant Referee.
Sadio Mane scored the only goal of a tense clash at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s men extended their unbeaten run at home in the league to 50 games.
Mane’s strike three minutes before half-time was initially ruled out for a handball by Adam Lallana in the build-up, but a VAR review overturned referee Anthony Taylor’s on-field decision.
Moments later Wolves thought they had levelled when Pedro Nieto fired low past Alisson Becker, but again the VAR review went against the visitors as the goal was ruled out for a fractional offside against Jonny.
“We feel massively hard done by, I can’t get my head around it. It is ridiculous,” said Wolves captain Connor Coady. “For me it is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me.”
After the game, VAR became a big talking point on social media too, with ‘LiVARpool’ trending on Twitter. Many suggested that the technology has been rather kind to the Reds this season, while there were also those who shot down that theory.
Here are some Twitter reactions: