D’Arcy Short was Monday added to the Australian squad for their upcoming one-day tour of India, with allrounder Sean Abbott sidelined for up to a month with a side strain.

The three-match tour gets underway on January 14 in Mumbai and National Selector Trevor Hohns said allrounder Short deserved his chance.

“D’Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely,” he said.

“His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad.”

Abbott, who had been selected after five years in the one-day international wilderness, picked up the injury playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne is set to make his one-day international debut after he was named in the original 14-man squad for the tour of India.

Australia initially made seven changes to the squad that played the World Cup with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and injured Jason Behrendorff missing out.

Australia revised squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa