Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal defender Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan died on Sunday while playing a local sevens (seven-a-side football) match in Perintalmanna, Kerala after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Playing for FC Perintalmanna against Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur, the defender collapsed midway during the game and was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. However, the 39-year-old footballer was already declared dead on his arrival.

The Mohun Bagan family deeply condole the sudden and sad demise of former Mohun Bagan Footballer Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan. May his holy soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SSxKAMPa7u — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) December 29, 2019

“We noticed Dhanarajan falling and rushed towards him. He was taken to hospital, but all hopes were over by then. Doctors said our friend died due to cardiac arrest,” Radhakrishnan’s friend Ameerudheen K was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“The match started at 9.30 pm and the incident happened at around 9.57 pm. We don’t even understand what happened all of a sudden. He was playing well and made some good clearances. Suddenly, he put his left hand up and collapsed,” he added.

Radhakrishnan who began his career at Chirag United, played professional football for 11 years. He has also represented Mohammedan Sporting from 2012-’2014.