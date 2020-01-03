Liverpool took another step towards ending their 30-year wait for an English top-flight title as they beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday to restore their 13-point cushion over second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League table.

The win, their 19th of the current season, also stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to over a year with their previous defeat coming on January 3, 2019 against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have since been on a 37-game unbeaten run that has seen them assume pole position in this season’s title race.

The Reds were narrowly beaten to the English crown by Manchester City last summer who won the title by a solitary point.

During the run, the Reds have scored 89 goals and kept 16 clean sheets to be the most dominant team in the past year.

Liverpool's record since January 3 2019 Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats Goals for Goals against GD 37 32 5 0 89 26 63

Here is how the Premier League table looks since the Reds’ last defeat.

Position Team Matches Played Points GD 1 Liverpool 37 101 63 2 Manchester City 38 92 65 3 Leicester City 38 66 28 4 Chelsea 38 64 9 5 Manchester United 38 59 7 6 Wolves 38 58 6 Premier League top six since Liverpool's last defeat

Liverpool have failed to win only two matches to opponents apart from the big seven teams (Man City, Chelsea Tottenham, Man United, Arsenal and Leicester) with draws away to Everton and West Ham.

Liverpool against big seven vs rest of PL Matches Played Wins Draws Loss Record against Big seven 11 8 3 0 Record against the rest of Premier League 26 24 2 0

Only Leicester City have managed to take points away from Anfield in this period with the Reds winning 19 out of the 20 matches on their home patch to make Anfield truly a fortress. In fact, they have gone 51 matches unbeaten at their home ground in the league.

Liverpool's record in the last year (Home-Away) Matches Played Wins Draws Loss Record at Anfield 20 19 1 0 Record on the road 17 13 4 0

Klopp’s side are the fourth team in English league football history to go a calendar year unbeaten. Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are the other sides to achieve a similar feat.

Liverpool though have the best points per game record in comparison to all those teams. Here is how their record compares with those three other teams.

Best unbeaten runs in England's top flight Teams Matches Unbeaten Points Points per Game Goals scored per game Goals conceded per game Arsenal (2003-04) 49 121 2.47 2.28 0.71 Chelsea (2004-05) 40 106 2.65 2.3 0.45 Liverpool (2019-20) 37* 101 2.73 2.4 0.7 Nottingham Forest (1977-78) 42 84 2 1.42 0.47 Comparison of unbeaten runs that lasted a year in English football (* indicates ongoing)

Liverpool, however, still have some way to go if they are to beat the longest unbeaten run across Europe’s top five leagues both in terms of matches and days.

Here is how their record compares with the best unbeaten runs in Europe

Longest unbeaten runs in Europe's top 5 leagues Teams Number of games unbeaten Number of days unbeaten AC Milan (1991-93) 58 672 Bayern Munich (2012-14) 53 524 Arsenal (2003-04) 49 539 Juventus (2011-12) 49 538 Barcelona (2017-18) 43 400 Nottingham Forest (1977-78) 42 385 Chelsea (2004-05) 40 386 Fiorentina (1955-56) 40 413 Real Sociedad (1979-80) 38 385 Perugia (1978-79) 37 546 Liverpool (2019-20)* 37* 365*

By all accounts, this current Liverpool side (already champions of Europe) are on track to be considered one of the best teams in English top flight history.