Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

The left-arm pacer played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, claiming a total of 301 international wickets combined. He finished his Test career with exactly 100 wickets.

The Baroda cricketer made his debut as a 19-year-old, in Adelaide against Australia in December 2003 .

He last played for India in October 2012 in a T20I against South Africa while his last apperance in the IPL came in 2017. He was with the Jammu and Kashmir team and his final appearance came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Among his most notable achievements are the hat-trick in the first over of a Test match (against Pakistan in Karachi, 2006) and man of the match in the 2007 World T20 final.

Considered by many to be one of the most promising all-rounders India had produced since Kapil Dev, Pathan impressed with the bat over a period when he was often promoted up the order.

