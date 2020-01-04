ATK kickstarted the new year with a bang, climbing top of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League campaign with a 2-0 victory against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday.

First-half goals from Pranoy Halder and Michael Soosairaj snapped Mumbai City’s six-match unbeaten streak as the Islanders remained fourth in the standings.

Jorge Costa made three changes to his Mumbai City line-up with Rowllin Borges, Souvik Chakrabarti and striker Amini Chermiti slotting into the starting eleven.

The first big chance of the game fell to Mumbai City as early as the fifth minute when Diego Carlos combined well with Mohamed Larbi before forcing a fine save from ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharja. Larbi then traded a silky exchange with the Brazilian few minutes later, cutting inside and blasting his effort inches wide of the far post.

The visitors who were on the back foot during the opening exchanges, got a chance in the 13th minute through a free-kick. Javi Hernandez fired a sublime curler which was tipped over the bar by goalie Amrinder Singh.

ATK soon began to assert control and from there on, it was one-way traffic. Jayesh Rane beat two of his markers before skidding a through ball for Krishna in the box during the 22nd minute, the ATK captain’s effort rolling wide off the woodwork.

Antonio Habas’ side continued to pile the pressure and were rewarded with the lead just before the half-hour mark. Williams was put through on goal by Javier Hernandez. The Australian took his time and squared a pass for Pranoy Halder, who opened the scoring with a tap in from close range.

Halder, however, was forced off the field due to an injury soon after the opener, being replaced by Michael Soosairaj as ATK reverted back to a 3-5-2 system.

The substitute ensured that his absence was not felt as he continued to wreak havoc down the left flank.

Krishna won an aerial duel and flicked the ball for Soosairaj outside the box. The substitute, kept his calm and curled his shot past Amrinder, adding another one before the break.

Mumbai began on a bright note after the change of ends where they dominated possession and pinned ATK in their own half. However, they failed to breach the ATK defense who were content in defending their lead.

Costa also brought on Bidyananda Singh for defender Chakrabati with Raynier Fernandes dropping to right-back.

Mumbai’s best opportunity fell during the 72nd minute from a set-piece when Larbi saw his header cleared off the line by Pritam Kotal.

Serge Kevyn squandered another gilt-edged chance during the dying stages as he blasted his header wide, denying the home side any hopes of grabbing a consolation goal.

A resolute defensive display, in the end, ensured ATK register their sixth clean sheet of the season.