India’s Anahat Singh made the final in the U-13 girls category at the prestigious British Junior Open, beating Egyptian Janna Galal in Birmingham on Sunday.

One more Indian could make the final and that is Veer Chotrani in the U-19 boys category with his semi-final to be held later on Sunday.

The morning session belonged to Anahat after her gruellling semi-final against second seed Janna. The Indian lost the first game only to start a fight that ultimately took the match to a scintillating fifth game.

The excitement reached a crescendo in the decider with Janna racing to a 7-1 lead and then Anahat catching up and saving four match balls.

Janna confronted that well and in turn found herself on three match balls situations. Anahat eventually won 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15. She now faces another Egyptian, the top seed Amina Orfi, in the title-round.

“Absolutely delighted with Anahat reaching the final. Her transition from U-11 to U-13 has been extraordinary. We are very proud of her achievement,” said SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha.