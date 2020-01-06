Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Takumi Minamino as “super and outstanding” after the Japanese international made his debut in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Minamino, who signed for $9.4 million from Salzburg in Austria, was part of a much-changed Reds line-up at Anfield.

The 22-time international almost enjoyed a goal-scoring debut when he glanced a header wide of the mark before he was eventually replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after 70 minutes.

“Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for,” said Klopp of his new forward.

“Your first game in a team you don’t know, if it’s a settled team it’s already difficult – this team we threw more or less on the pitch with two sessions together. And then showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved.”