The inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneshwar from February 22 to March 1, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday, reported PTI.

The Games, to be held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University, will witness over 4000 athletes from 100 Universities across India vying for top honours in 17 disciplines of archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.

Patnaik announced the launch of the games in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Saying that the games will be another opportunity for youngsters to shine, Rijiju added, “in the long run it will develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the ultimate goal of topping the medal tally in events like Asian Games and Olympic Game.”.

“I invite every sports-loving and talented young student to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence. Playing sport is also a great way to build one’s character and have a fitter body and mind,” he said.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati this time.

