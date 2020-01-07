Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the most number of brand endorsements at the moment, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report cited details from research done by AdEx India (period: January to November 2019) and stated that Dhoni, despite being at the threshold of retirement from professional cricket, continues to be the biggest pull when it comes to brand endorsements.

The 38-year-old, who last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 9, 2019, is followed closely on the list by Indian captain Virat Kohli. While Dhoni endorses a total of 44 brands, Kohli has 43 brands to his name.

The duo edge past the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar on the list.

The report also stated that Dhoni and Kohli appear for 12 hours on an average per day across television channels. They are tied second on this list with Ranveer Singh, while Kumar leads the pack with 17 hours of daily air time.

According to the report, sportspersons feature in 13% of the total advertisements done by celebrities on television. They are third on the list, behind Bollywood actresses (42%) and actors (40%).