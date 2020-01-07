Young Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is keen to test his skills in India when he plays the One-Day International series later this month, which according to him is the toughest place to travel on a cricket assignment.

The 25-year-old had a remarkable Test summer scoring four hundreds in five Tests, including a double century against New Zealand in the just-concluded third Test, which Australia won by 279 runs.

As the focus shifts from the red to white ball format, Labuchagne is gearing up for a tough test after being named in the Australian squad for the three-match series, starting January 14 in Mumbai.

“Whenever you play India, it’s a tough series because they’re a very tough opposition. They’ve got great batters and bowlers, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

“But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there’s nothing tougher than India in India.”

Labuschagne, who toured India with an Australia A side in 2018, said he would pick brains of his teammates who have travelled to that country for IPL and many international tours.

“If I get an opportunity that’d be great. Luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith to continue to learn from those guys is great.”

Labuschagne said competing in Sydney where conditions favoured spinners was a good preparation before the India tour.

“It’s probably good preparation coming from [playing on the SCG] going to India that’s probably the closest we have in Australia to spinning conditions. But with the format change, and the wickets will be different.

“I’ve got a lot of experience to lean on with guys who have played five, six, seven years of IPL and Test tours over there for Australia, so there’s a lot to learn.”

The second match of the series will be played in Rajkot on January 17 while the third and final ODI will be played in Bengaluru on January 19.

With PTI Inputs