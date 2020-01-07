India consolidated their place at the top in sprint, keirin and team rankings in the men’s junior category in the latest Union Cycliste International rankings for 2020.

In the individual rankings, Laitonjam Ronaldo and Rojit Singh made rapid strides in the sprint and keirin categories respectively with the former topping both charts. Singh, meanwhile, climbed to third in sprint and second in keirin.

The increase in rankings comes after India’s superb showing at the Track Asia Cup cycling competition in New Delhi last year, where the host country secured 25 medals as they topped the tally with 10 golds.

Laitonjam grabbed the headlines at the competition bagging as many as four gold medals. India also made progress in the women’s junior category, as they climbed to second in the sprint, keirin and team rankings.

Nikita Nisha made big gains by moving to second in the keirin rankings and fifth in the sprint rankings, one spot below compatriot Trishya Paul.