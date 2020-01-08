Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green was Wednesday banned from bowling by Cricket Australia for three months after being found to have an illegal action.

The 26-year-old was reported by the umpires after Thunder’s Twenty20 Big Bash League clash with the Melbourne Stars in Sydney on January 2.

Under Cricket Australia protocols, he then underwent testing at the National Cricket Centre, with the results showing an illegal bowling action. Green can still be picked as a batsman but was withdrawn from Wednesday’s return showdown against the Stars in Melbourne.

A report on the official website said that Green was suspended from bowling for a period of 90 days in all Cricket Australia-run competitions, which raises questions about his role in the Indian Premier League. The 2020 IPL will begin before his 90-day CA-enforced ban has elapsed and his participation will be determined by India’s governing body, continued the report.

He was picked up by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 auctions last month for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Chris Green has been suspended for 90 days from bowling after the umpires reported him for a suspect action. He was quite the talk this season and his impressive performances even earned him an IPL contract with the @KKRiders.#BBL09 #KKR pic.twitter.com/RuWLVyuZG5 — Fullerene Willow (@FullereneWillow) January 8, 2020

“We’d like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete cooperation and respect,” said Cricket Australia’s head of operations Peter Roach.

“Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment.

“We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed.”

With AFP Inputs