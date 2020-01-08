Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza won consecutive matches for the first time since last year’s French Open and plays Zarina Diyas in the Shenzhen Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The former world No 1 from Spain beat Shelby Rogers of the United States 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) to avoid becoming the latest big-name casualty in southern China.

“Every match is very important and it’s great to start the year here and get as many matches as possible,” said Muguruza, 26, who has slipped to 35th in the world.

Top seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka both lost on Tuesday, dealing a setback to their preparations for the Australian Open.

Kazakhstan’s Diyas, 75th in the world, booked her place in the last eight with a three-set victory over Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, begins in under a fortnight.