Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket with India A’s upcoming tour of New Zealand. The 26-year-old has been on the sidelines with a lower back injury for months now and will be keen to get into his groove quickly.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to happen in Australia later this year, Pandya’s return to form is crucial for the Indian cricket team. The right-hander is arguably the hardest hitter of a cricket ball in India and will be expected to play a key role for his team during the mega event Down Under.

Pandya’s form becomes all the more crucial with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future being uncertain at the moment. The former India captain hasn’t played an international match since India’s ICC World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in July last year. If Dhoni does indeed not make it to the T20 World Cup, Pandya will in all likelihood have to play the finisher’s role in the team.

The all-rounder, though, isn’t comparing himself to Dhoni and putting undue pressure on himself.

“I’ll never be able to fill MS’ shoes, so I don’t even think that way,” Pandya said in an interview with India Today. “I’m quite excited for the challenge to be honest. Whatever I do, it will be always for the team you know. It will be one step at the ladder and slowly-slowly that Cup will be there!”

For a spot in India’s team for the T20 World Cup, Pandya will have competition from Shivam Dube. Both the players will be eyeing the seaming all-rounder’s role in the playing XI and it will be interesting to see who outperforms the other in the lead-up to the World Cup. Dube is part of the Indian team for the ongoing T20 International series against Sri Lanka.