Saina Nehwal stormed into the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters with a straight-game win over South Korea’s upcoming star An Se Young in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian used her experience to dispatch Young 25-23, 21-12 after a thrilling 39-minute contest. This is Nehwal’s first win over the South Korean, who got the better of the Indian in the quarter-finals of the French Open last year. Young had gone on to win the French Open and is the Korean Masters champion as well.

Nehwal had won the Indonesia Masters last year before hitting a rough patch. The London Olympic bronze medallist will have a tough match in the quarters where she takes on Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Both the players struggled to control the shuttle in the opening game. The rallies were shorter and Nehwal needed three game points to clinch the opening game. But once she got the hang of the conditions, she raced through the second to set up a round of eight clash against Marin.

The Spaniard had defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15, 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday.

In the other matches, Sameer Verma was out in the second round after a close loss. The Indian lost 21-19, 22-20 against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. He had comfortable lead in both games but could not hold on to the advantage.