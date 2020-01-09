Priya Punia (60) and Taniya Bhatia’s (31) solid start went in vain as India A fell short of Veda Krishnamurthy-led India C’s target of 136 in Cuttack on Thursday, falling short by two runs.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/28) and pacer Arundathi Reddy (3/29) were in top form as they triggered a collapse in the India A ranks. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were cruising in the chase, racing away to 49/0 in five overs. Bhatia’s dismissal triggered a slump and India C closed down the match by a narrow margin.

India’s T20 specialist Radha Yadav was also on target, picking up 3/23 in four overs for India A. India C were outclassed in the other match of the day by India B, led by opener Smriti Mandhana. Teenager Shafali Verma was in fine touch, smashing a 31-ball 46 as India C scored 148/8 in their first essay.

Mandhana took her team off to a blazing start in the powerplay, scoring an 11-ball 24 but India C clawed their way back in the contest. However, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar had the telling say in the contest with a thrilling 37, which came from 21 balls. Mandhana’s side romped home with eight balls to spare.