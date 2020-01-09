Baba Indrajith, who had been out for a long time with a shoulder injury, was on Thursday added to the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches against Mumbai and Railways to be played in Chennai.

The middle-order batsman, who missed the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments, was included by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association after he was declared fit, a press release said.

Indrajith has so far scored over 3,300 runs in 50 first-class matches, including nine centuries and a highest of 200. Tamil Nadu will locks horns with Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram stadium from January 11 while it will play host to the Railways between January 19 and 22.

The selectors had on Wednesday named a strong squad for the two fixtures with ace off-spinner R Ashwin and the experienced duo of Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund making a return. The team will be led by Vijay Shankar.