Former Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca has been appointed as the new head coach of Hyderabad FC on Sunday after the club sacked Phil Brown following a series of disappointing results.

The Spaniard signed a two-year contract that would see him be at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season.

Hyderabad FC are currently bottom in the Indian Super League having won just one match all season.

Roca is an experienced campaigner having assisted Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona. As the chief head coach, he has managed the El Salvador national team, but his time in Indian football with Bengaluru FC where he guided the club to a historic AFC Cup final in 2016 would come in handy for the coach when he attempts to revive the ailing fortunes of the Hyderabad franchise.

“India is special to me and I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond. The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season,” Roca was quoted as saying after formalising the deal.

Roca’s first assignment in the new role will be a home fixture against Odisha FC on January 15. However, all eyes will Hyderabad’s trip to Bengaluru FC fifteen days later when Roca will face his former team at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a place where the 57-year-old is still revered.

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said, “He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India.”