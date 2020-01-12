Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century and pacer Kartik Tyagi’s three-wicket haul were the highlights of India’s resounding 211-run win against Afghanistan in an U-19 World Cup warm-up match in Pretoria on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored 255/8 in 50 overs with Jaiswal scoring 69 off 97 balls and NT Tilak Verma hitting 55 before both retired out. Captain Priyam Garg, batting at four, was dismissed for 36.

In reply, Afghanistan were shot out for 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being pick of the bowlers. Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra getting a couple of wickets each.

Defending champions India start their Group A campaign against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 19. The other two teams in the group are New Zealand and newcomers Japan.

Brief scores: India 255/8 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 69, NT Tilak Verma 55). Afghanistan 44 (Kartik Tyagi 3/10). India won by 211 runs.