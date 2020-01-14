Former top-15 player Viktor Troicki and Netherlands’ Robin Haase are among the players who will strive to qualify for the the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune from February 1.

Troicki, who touched career-best singles rank of 12 in 2006, teamed up with world number two Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia to inaugural ATP Cup title triumph.

Former World No. 33 Haase is a familiar name at the tournament after winning the doubles title in the first edition of the competition alongside countryman Matwe Middelkoop.

“We have 14 top class players in the qualifying rounds this year. We expect tough competition between them to secure place in the main draw,” said Tournament Director Prashant Sutar.

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran alongside Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan also feature in the list of qualifying but there are chances that the first two could make it to the main draw on their own or be given wild cards.

“The wildcards would ensure more Indian players get an opportunity to be part of prestigious event,” said MSLTA Secretary Sunder Iyer.

Czech Republic’s Lukas Rosol, who stunned Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the second round of 2012 Wimbledon, will also be among the main attractions in the qualifying rounds.