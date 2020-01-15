Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch struck dominant centuries in a record partnership to power Australia to a crushing 10-wicket win over India in the first One-Day International on Tuesday.

Warner blasted 128 while captain Finch made 110 as Australia chased down their target of 256 in just 37.4 overs in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Paceman Mitchell Starc also played a key part with three wickets that helped bowl out India for 255 in 49.1 overs after the tourists elected to field first in their first 50-over outing since last year’s World Cup.

Warner and Finch then put together an unbroken stand of 258, the highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs against India.

Here’s a look at all the big numbers from the game:

A day to forget for India



India's fifth ten wicket loss in ODIs

Highest partnership for any wicket against India

Eight highest opening partnership

Australia's third highest partnership for any wicket

Australia's fifth ten wicket victory in ODIs#INDvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 14, 2020

10 wickets victory against India in ODIs:



New Zealand, Melbourne, 1981

West Indies, Bridgetown, 1997

South Africa, Sharjah, 2000

South Africa, Kolkata, 2005

Australia, Mumbai, 2020*#INDvsAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 14, 2020

Last time India lost an ODI by 10 wickets (Nov 25, 2005)



- MS Dhoni hadn’t played Test cricket for India

- India hadn’t played a single T20I

- David Warner hadn’t played Under-19 World Cup for Australia

- Sachin Tendulkar was Tied with Gavaskar with 34 Test tons#INDvAUS https://t.co/SifGqVtrOZ — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 14, 2020

Australia have won 9 consecutive ODIs in Asia - four against India and five against Pakistan. It is their best ever winning streak in this continent. #IndvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 14, 2020

Last five instances when India played first ODI of a calendar year against Australia



2012: Lost by 65 runs, MCG

2015: Lost by four wkts, MCG

2016: Lost by five wkts, Perth WACA

2019: Lost by 34 runs, SCG

2020: Lost by 10 wkts, Mumbai WS#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 14, 2020

India last 3 ODIs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai -

Lost by 10 wkts to Aus, 2020

Lost by 6 wkts to NZ, 2017

Lost by 214 runs to SA, 2015

Proper humiliation#INDvAUS — JSK (@imjsk27) January 14, 2020

Warner-Finch take a stand

Warner & Finch 258* run opening partnership:



- Highest ODI p'ship v India (any pair for any wicket)

- 3rd highest p'ship in India; highest by an overseas pair

- 3rd highest p'ship in an ODI run chase; highest for AUS

- AUS 3rd highest ODI p'ship (for any wicket)#INDvAUS 🇦🇺 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 14, 2020

Aaron Finch & David Warner - Partnership in ODIs v India



Innings - 10

Runs - 814

Average - 90.4

Scoring Rate - 6.02

50s/100s - 4/3



Of the 68 partnerships with 10+ innings against India in ODIs, none have a better average compared to Finch-Warner's 90.4#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tIXchnRQKY — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 14, 2020

Both openers scoring 100+ in an ODI vs India



G Marsh - D Boon Jaipur 1986

G Kirsten - H Gibbs Kochi 2000

Mohd Hafeez - Nasir Jamshed Mirpur 2012

U Tharanga - M Jayawardene Kingston 2013

Q de Kock - H Amla Durban 2013

A Finch - D Warner Mumbai WS 2020 *#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 14, 2020

Fastest to reach 5000 ODI runs (by inns)

101 - Hashim Amla

114 - Kohli / Viv Richards

115 - DAVID WARNER

116 - Joe Root

118 - Shikhar Dhawan / Brian Lara

119 - Kane Williamson#INDvAUS — JSK (@imjsk27) January 14, 2020

100 - David Warner has recorded 4 centuries in his last 8 ODI knocks for Australia. Hundred. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/euF9P7Rn1H — OptaJim (@OptaJim) January 14, 2020

David Warner has scored 18 hundreds and 20 fifties in ODIs, that's a conversion rate of 47%. Of the 54 players with 10+ hundreds in ODIs, the left hander has the best conversion rate.



Warner - 47.4%

Kohli - 43.8%

Babar - 42.3%

Amla - 40.9%

Rohit - 39.4%#INDvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 14, 2020

