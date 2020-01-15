Zeena Khitta continued her good form in the 10m air rifle event as she clinched gold at the Khelo India Youth Games with a score of 251.3 in Guwahati on Tuesday. Punjab’s Jasmeen Kaur and Sift Kaur bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Khitta has backed up her excellent performance at the Nationals, where she defeated star shooters Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela.

“I am feeling great. I am very proud of myself. Everything is going right for me at the moment. The training, hard work, everything is falling into place. We have trials for the Indian team this month. I will be focusing on that now,” said Khitta.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Rohru, dreams of becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

“My biggest dream is to become the first Indian woman to win a gold in the Olympics. For this year, I am aiming to participate in the senior ISSF World Cups and win golds in those tournaments,” said the shooter.

“I have played only Junior World Cups so far. I will be trying to book a berth in the Indian Olympic shooting team this year,” she added.

With little idea about the sport of shooting, bronze medallist Sift had decided to take up trap shooting before moving to the 10m air rifle event.

“I started practicing shooting in 2015. My father’s friend’s son, who is a Trap shooter, asked me to start shooting. At that time, I didn’t know about any other event, I thought I’ll take up Trap.

“But, when I went for an open district tournament, I saw participants at the 10m air rifle event. Then I took up 10m air rifle and started enjoying the event. I won my first medal (gold) in an invitational tournament in Jalandhar,” said Kaur.

The 18-year-old has her plans in place as far as the shooting tournaments are concerned, but she is hoping that she performs well in her 12th class board exams as well.

“My next aim is the India shooting team trials. I really want to go for an international tournament this year. And I have my 12th boards as well. So, hopefully, the exams go well.

“I want to be well-settled in life before going for an Olympic medal,” Kaur added.

Gujarat’s Sonal clinches gold in judo

Gujarat’s Dodiya Sonal was ecstatic after she won gold in the 44kg category judo competition at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

The young judo athlete said that her parents have worked day and night to ensure that she is provided with all the facilities.

“We are not a very affluent family. My father is a rickshaw driver and works at the farm in our house. My mother works at the farm and takes care of all the work at home as well.

“It’s been quite difficult for my family to support my judo career. When I wanted to participate in selection trials, my father worked day and night to help me get selected,” said Sonal.

The judo athlete, who clinched gold in the last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games as well, said that the tournament is a fantastic one for young athletes.

“The Khelo India Youth Games is a great tournament for us. Every year, talented athletes are included in the Khelo India scheme and are provided with facilities,” said Sonal.

Gujarat has been making rapid strides in judo in the last few years and Sonal was quick to point out the rise of the sport in her state.

“Gujarat didn’t win too many medals in judo. But as the sport grew in the state, we started winning medals in state competitions. Earlier, everyone aimed for bronze in nationals, but now we have gold medallists from Gujarat,” Sonal added.