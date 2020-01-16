The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

A total of 27 players have been divided into four Grades – A+, A, B, and C – with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah remaining the only players to get the highest grade contracts once again.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, though, has not been given a contract by the BCCI this time around.

Payment structure:

Grade A+  Grade A Grade B  Grade C
Rs 7 Cr Rs 5 Cr Rs 3 Cr Rs 1 Cr

Annual Player Contracts

Grade A+  - Rs 7 crore
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
Grade A - Rs 5 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Cheteshwar Pujara
Ajinkya Rahane
KL Rahul
Shikhar Dhawan
Mohammed Shami
Ishant Sharma
Kuldeep Yadav
Rishabh Pant
Grade B - Rs 3 crore
Wriddhiman Saha
Umesh Yadav
Yuzvendra Chahal
Hardik Pandya
Mayank Agarwal
Grade C - Rs 1 crore
Kedar Jadhav
Navdeep Saini
Deepak Chahar
Manish Pandey
Hanuma Vihari
Shardul Thakur
Shreyas Iyer
Washington Sundar