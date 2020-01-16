The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.
A total of 27 players have been divided into four Grades – A+, A, B, and C – with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah remaining the only players to get the highest grade contracts once again.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, though, has not been given a contract by the BCCI this time around.
Annual Player Contracts
| Grade A+ - Rs 7 crore
| Virat Kohli
| Rohit Sharma
| Jasprit Bumrah
| Grade A - Rs 5 crore
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| Cheteshwar Pujara
| Ajinkya Rahane
| KL Rahul
| Shikhar Dhawan
| Mohammed Shami
| Ishant Sharma
| Kuldeep Yadav
| Rishabh Pant
| Grade B - Rs 3 crore
| Wriddhiman Saha
| Umesh Yadav
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| Hardik Pandya
| Mayank Agarwal
| Grade C - Rs 1 crore
| Kedar Jadhav
| Navdeep Saini
| Deepak Chahar
| Manish Pandey
| Hanuma Vihari
| Shardul Thakur
| Shreyas Iyer
| Washington Sundar