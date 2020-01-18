Tributes from former cricketers, fans and politicians poured in after former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni died at 86 on Friday following old-age related illness.

He played 41 Test matches for India and was best known for his economic left-arm spin bowling and ability to get maiden overs at will, including 21 consecutive ones against England in a Test match in Madras.

Nadkarni was a stalwart of Mumbai cricket having played 191 first-class matches, where he took 500 wickets and scored 8,880 runs. He served as Indian team manager as well. Fellow Mumbai greats Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for the former player.

Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones.

Rest in Peace Sir🙏. pic.twitter.com/iXozzyPMLZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends of Bapu Nadkarni ji. One of our finest and my first team manager. RIP Sir. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z17EqpO1W9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 18, 2020

For Gavaskar, it was more of a personal loss as he fondly recollected Nadkarni’s pro-active role as an assistant manager who doubled up as a tactician during India’s tour of Australia in 1980-’81.

“He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favourite term was “chhoddo matt” [hang in there]. He was a gritty cricketer despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there as he believed in “chhoddo matt”,’ Gavaskar told reporters in Rajkot on Friday.

Gavaskar also remembered Nadkarni’s role on overseas tours.

“Every time he was on a tour he was very very helpful in terms of strategy. At lunch time or team time, he would say try this if you were a fielding captain. He would tell bring this bowler, or ask this bowler to bowl round the wicket. He was fantastic. Indian cricket has lost a real champion,” he added.

The former India captain also recalled how Nadkarni helped Sandeep Patil to recover quickly from concussion that he suffered after being hit on the head by a Len Pascoe bouncer. Patil came back in the next Test and scored a memorable 174, a knock that was the highlight of his inconsistent career.

“He was probably the main guy instrumental in having Sandeep Patil come back after a blow on his head. He was the one who kept urging Sandeep that ‘it doesn’t matter, you are here and you should go out and bat again’.

“Bapuji was the assistant manager on the tour. It was only because of him that Sandeep went on to score that 174 in the next Test match because Bapuji was constantly there with him,” Gavaskar added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also expressed his grief at Nadkarni’s death.

“It is with profound sadness that BCCI has learnt of the passing of former India all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni. The 86-year-old breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Mumbai on Friday. The Board shares the pain and grief of the Nadkarni family and prays for the departed soul.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “With his death, “an era of magical bowling has come to an end,” Thackeray said in his message, noting that the veteran cricketer’s record of bowling 21 maiden overs was still unbroken.

The country has lost a celebrated cricketer, the chief minister further said.

माजी अष्टपैलू कसोटीपटू बापू नाडकर्णी यांच्या निधनाबद्धल मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी दुःख व्यक्त केले आहे. बापू नाडकर्णींच्या निधनाने भारतीय क्रिकेट विश्वातील एक काळ गाजवलेल्या बुजुर्ग क्रिकेटपटूला आपण मुकलो आहोत असे मा. मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी शोकसंदेशात म्हटले आहे pic.twitter.com/lGphvR2rO6 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 17, 2020

Former BCCI president Sharad Pawar called Nadkarni him a “fine all-rounder of Indian cricket”.

“A fine all-rounder of Indian cricket has been lost with the demise of Bapu Nadkarni. He was called the world’s most parsimonious spinner due to his record of 21 consecutive maiden overs,” he said.

बापू नाडकर्णी यांच्या निधनाने भारतीय क्रिकेटमधला एक उमदा अष्टपैलू खेळाडू हरपला. सलग निर्धाव २१ षटकांच्या विक्रमामुळे त्यांना जगातला सर्वात कंजूष फिरकी गोलंदाज म्हटलं गेलं. बापू नाडकर्णी यांच्या निधनाने क्रिकेटच्या एका युगाचाच अंत झाल्याची खंत वाटते. त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! pic.twitter.com/DaWoUIdEJq — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 17, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Well-known cricketer and All-Rounder Bapu Nadkarni. He will be best remembered for bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs against England in a Test match in Chennai. My condolences to bereaved family members pic.twitter.com/MjYMWXt4hc — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 18, 2020

Here’s how the cricket community on Twitter reacted to Nadkarni’s death.

He once bowled 21 maiden overs in a row.. was a dour, determined batsman who never flinched .. ‘khadoos’ is the best way to describe Bapu Nadkarni who passed away today.. part of the great Mumbai generation of the 50s and 60s RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 17, 2020

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of one of India's finest all rounders Bapu Nadkarni Sir. His record of 21 successive maiden overs in a test match still stands. #BapuNadkarni — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2020

On 12 January 1964, in the 1st Test v England at Madras, Indian spinner Bapu Nadkarni returned the most economical Test bowling figures seen in an innings, bowling 21 successive maidens, ending with figures of 32 overs, 27 maidens, 5 runs, no wickets at an economy rate of 0.15! pic.twitter.com/e9SyducTCj — Dan Redford (@danredford70) January 11, 2020

So sad to know that Bapu Nadkarni is no more.



As a school boy, my introduction to cricket was through admiration for legends like him, Polly Umrigar, Pataudi, Chandu Borde, Dilip Sardesai...



All are now names in history. Names that made India proud in world cricket



Om Shanti! https://t.co/yM1pF10Ymg — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) January 17, 2020

Oh, just got the sad news of Bapuji's passing. Another pillar of Mumbai and Indian cricket. And like so many of his era, a lovely kind man, someone I had the privilege of knowing. #BapuNadkarni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bapu Nadkarni Sir. May his Soul RIP. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of R G ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni passing away. He got renown for his parimonious bowling, particularly the amazing 21 consecutive maiden overs v England in 1964. But he was also a stouthearted batsman, fine fielder and above all, an endearing human being. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 17, 2020

With PTI Inputs