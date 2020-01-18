Steve Smith hit a swashbuckling 98 but Australia could not stop India powering to a 36 run victory to level their one-day International series on Friday.

Thrashed by 10 wickets in the first of the three-match series, Shikhar Dhawan made 96, KL Rahul 80 and captain Virat Kohli 78 as India made 340 for six in their 50 overs and Australia soon fell behind in the run chase.

India completely turned the tables on Australian captain Aaron Finch, who won the toss and put India in to bat. India were a totally different proposition to the side that was never in the Mumbai contest while Finch’s bowlers struggled.

Despite Smith’s 102-ball innings with a six and nine fours and Marnus Labuschagne’s battling 46, Mohammed Shami came close to a hat-trick as India’s pace attack took control and Australia were bowled out for 304 with five balls of the innings left.

Shami bowled Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins with successive yorkers and had an appeal for the third wicket turned down on review. He finished with three for 77.

The series, a key preparation for both sides ahead of this year’s T20World Cup, will now be decided in Bangalore on Sunday.

Here are the key statistics and numbers from the ODI on Friday:

Most runs in an ODI in India without an individual 100



644 Ind(340) v Aus(304) Rajkot 2020 *

643 Asia(337) v Africa(306) Chennai 2007

641 Eng(325) v Ind(316) Rajkot 2013

637 Eng(321) v Ind(316) Kolkata 2017#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 17, 2020

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won



Last eight results for India in the second match of a bilateral ODI home series after losing the first match.#INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 17, 2020

3 ODIs at Rajkot and all 3 have been won by batting first team

Eng by 9 runs, 2013

SA by 18 runs, 2015

IND by 36 runs, 2019#INDvAUS — JSK (@imjsk27) January 17, 2020

Mohammed Shami - Strike Rate by Phase - ODIs since 2019



Overs 1-10 : 41.5

Overs 11-40 : 25.0

Overs 41-50 : 14.5#INDvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 17, 2020

The double-strike of Carey and Smith was the 13th time Kuldeep Yadav has taken multiple wickets in an over in ODIs.



Since his debut no other has done it more.



Bowlers taking 2+ wickets in an over most times since Kuldeep Yadav's debut:



13 - Kuldeep

7 - Rashid

7 - Mustafizur — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav becomes the 3rd fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets:



56 ODIs - Mohammed Shami

57 ODIs - Jasprit Bumrah

58 ODIs - Kuldeep Yadav

59 ODIs - Irfan Pathan



No bowler has taken more ODI wickets since Kuldeep Yadav made his debut in June 2017#INDvAUS 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XVimhOrWRD — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 17, 2020

Fastest spinners to take 100 ODI wickets:



44 - Rashid Khan

53 - Saqlain Mushtaq

58 - Imran Tahir

58 - KULDEEP YADAV

60 - Shane Warne#IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2020

Most 300-plus totals against a team in ODIs:



25 : Australia v India

21 : India v Sri Lanka

18 : India v Australia*

17 : Pakistan v India#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 17, 2020

Mitchell Starc's figures in Rajkot ODI - 0/78 in 10 overs.



He has gone wicketless for the first time in 14 ODIs. #IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2020

Fastest Indians to 1000 ODI runs:



24 : Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan

25 : Navjot Sidhu

27 : KL Rahul*

29 : MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu

30 : Sanjay Manjrekar #INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 17, 2020

KL Rahul in the Rajkot ODI:



80 runs

52 balls

153.85 strike rate

6 fours

3 sixes

2 catches

1 stumping



Only Jos Buttler (150 vs WI, 2019) scored more runs than Rahul at 150+ SR in an ODI match alongside 3+ dismissals. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 18, 2020