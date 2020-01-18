Rajkot was treated to a masterclass by KL Rahul on Friday as India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day International on Friday to level the three-match series. The Karnataka opener smashed 80 off 52 deliveries after coming to bat in at unexpected No 5 position as his match-winning knock propelled India to 340 for six before the hosts bowled out Australia for 304.

In the first ODI, Rahul came in to bat at number three in place of his Virat Kohli, scoring 47 off 61 balls. But in Rajkot not only did he star with the bat but was also impressive behind the stumps in Rishabh Pant’s absence, claiming three dismissals.

Even in the post-match presentation ceremony, India captain Kohli was in awe of Rahul’s innings, terming it as the best knock he played at the international level.

The team management’s decision to experiment with KL Rahul at No 4 or 5 in recent times may not yet solved India’s middle-order muddle but the way Rahul built his innings on Friday showed the kind of versatility he can provide down the order.

Twitter hailed Rahul’s all-round contribution as the 27-year-old continued his fine form:

Team asks KL Rahul to open.

Team asks KL Rahul to bat 3.

Team asks KL Rahul to bat at 4.

Team asks KL Rahul to bat at 5.

Team asks KL Rahul to keep.



This man has done everything in the last 9 months.#INDvAUS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2020

After a 10 wicket loss, what a comeback by Team India. Shows the true character of this Virat Kohli led team. Special mention of the multidimensional #KLRahul Can't wait for Sunday to come. #INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 17, 2020

Absolute class #KLRahul. Luxury to have a player who can bat anywhere. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2020

Behave KL Rahul! 😂🔥



It's Mitchell Starc - You've driven him for a six over deep extra cover. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/cDukRJt6No — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) January 17, 2020

Opener is injured,can you Open

Rahul :- Yes



WK is injured, can you Keep

Rahul :- Yes



Need a Finisher to finish the inngs, can you do so.

Rahul :- Yes



Earlier Rahul Dravid,now KL Rahul....#INDvsAUS#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/PNC75336z7 — Sukant Saurabh (@saurabh_sukant) January 17, 2020

Got selected as a No.4 in World Cup, KL Rahul scored runs. Dhawan got injured at World Cup, KL Rahul became opener and scored runs. Virat Kohli demoted himself, KL Rahul scored runs at 3. And today,came in at No.5, KL Rahul performed and became a finisher.



Well done @klrahul11. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2020

KL Rahul in his last 3 games:



As opener: 54 Runs

At No.3: 46 Runs

At No.5: 80 Rune

As keeper: 2C & 1S — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 18, 2020

#KLRahul deserves to be in the Indian team more than anyone! He is a perfect team player, does whatever he's asked and does it with utmost sincerity and perfection.... Respect! pic.twitter.com/Do33nrhlOZ — Helldemon! (@Abheet235) January 17, 2020

Finishing the innings, now a close stumping. Remove your KL Rahul mask, MSD. #INDvAUS — Manya (@CSKian716) January 17, 2020

Opener injured: Call Rahul



Keeper injured: call Rahul



Finisher injured: call Rahul



When all are fit: Drop Rahul



Poor guy never has a guaranteed place or position in playing XI!#KLRahul #Klaus #INDvAUS — Srivathsa C M (@srivathsacm) January 17, 2020