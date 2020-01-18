Rajkot was treated to a masterclass by KL Rahul on Friday as India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day International on Friday to level the three-match series. The Karnataka opener smashed 80 off 52 deliveries after coming to bat in at unexpected No 5 position as his match-winning knock propelled India to 340 for six before the hosts bowled out Australia for 304.
In the first ODI, Rahul came in to bat at number three in place of his Virat Kohli, scoring 47 off 61 balls. But in Rajkot not only did he star with the bat but was also impressive behind the stumps in Rishabh Pant’s absence, claiming three dismissals.
Even in the post-match presentation ceremony, India captain Kohli was in awe of Rahul’s innings, terming it as the best knock he played at the international level.
The team management’s decision to experiment with KL Rahul at No 4 or 5 in recent times may not yet solved India’s middle-order muddle but the way Rahul built his innings on Friday showed the kind of versatility he can provide down the order.
Twitter hailed Rahul’s all-round contribution as the 27-year-old continued his fine form: